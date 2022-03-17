ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger seriously injured Wednesday evening after a collision involving a tractor-trailer.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:05 p.m. on the ramp from westbound Interstate 70 to Highway W in Foristell.

The crash report states a 63-year-old driving a 2011 International Prostar tractor-trailer made a left turn into the path of a 2017 Harley-Davidson Street Glide. The driver of the motorcycle was unable to stop and smashed into the back of the tractor-trailer.

Motorcyclist Mark Winger of O’Fallon, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 44. The other person on the motorcycle, a 46-year-old Wright City man, was rushed to a local hospital.