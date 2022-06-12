ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man is in police custody Sunday after going on a shooting spree in west St. Louis County while on a motorcycle.

The shooting began around 6:15 p.m. in Ellisville, where the suspect shot out a window at Silky’s Frozen Custard on Manchester Road.

The shooter sped west on Manchester and opened fire at another vehicle. No one in the vehicle was injured.

The man is said to have shot at another vehicle near Ellisville Towne Centre Drive before shooting at yet another vehicle in Wildwood.

Shortly after 6:40 p.m., St. Louis County police contacted the Missouri State Highway Patrol to report the various shootings. Police described the suspect as a man with long hair and no helmet riding a black Harley Davidson with high handlebars.

Around 6:47 p.m., a state trooper saw the suspect traveling on West Osage in Franklin County and noticed he was armed with a handgun. The trooper followed the motorcyclist, who pulled onto eastbound Interstate 44.

The motorcyclist left the roadway near Allenton Road and fled into a wooded area. Police arrested the suspect a short time later.

The suspect hasn’t been identified, pending formal charges.