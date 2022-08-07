ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A 34-year-old Troy, Missouri man died Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash along Highway 94 in rural St. Charles County.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 2 p.m. at Highway 94 and Route DD in Defiance.

A man driving a 2008 Harley Davidson Nightster was traveling eastbound on Hwy 94 when he attempted to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone and struck a 2012 Honda Accord head-on. The motorcyclist, Michael Arias, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said he was not wearing a safety device at the time of the collision.

A man and woman in the Honda, both 63 years of age, were taken to a hospital. The woman suffered moderate injuries. The man was seriously injured.