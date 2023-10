FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A motorcyclist is dead after a collision involving a van at a Franklin County intersection. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that Ronald Williams, 33, was killed Sunday.

Williams stopped his 2009 Harley-Davidson Road King at Route E at Route VV at around 3:15 p.m. A man driving a van struck the motorcycle from behind, fatally injuring Williams. Soon after, New Haven Ambulance personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.