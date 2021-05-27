Motorcyclist killed in south St. Louis County by hit-and-run driver

ST. LOUIS – A motorcyclist was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in south St. Louis County.
Gary Turner, 57, of St. Louis was hit by the vehicle along southbound I-55 near Butler Hill Road.
Turner was taken to Mercy Hospital – South by Mehlville Fire Protection District where he was pronounced dead.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driver of a newer model black Honda Accord was seen weaving in and out of traffic before hitting the motorcycle.
Investigators are now searching for the driver. They ask anyone who saw anything to call the highway patrol.