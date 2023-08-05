ST. LOUIS – A motorcyclist who attempted to weave in between two vehicles died in a crash Friday evening in north St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reports that Krystofer James, 40, of O’Fallon, Missouri, died in the crash, which happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Florissant and Davison avenues.

Investigators say James was traveling westbound on West Florissant when he reportedly attempted to travel in between two vehicles. At some point, he collided with the passenger side of one vehicle and lost control.

When a motorcyclist attempts to weave in between two vehicles in the same direction, traffic safety experts call this lane splitting. According to Sumner Law Group, LLC, the state of Missouri does not prohibit lane splitting, but motorcyclists should consider if there are local ordinances on it before proceeding.

SLMPD says James was rushed to a hospital, but later pronounced deceased from his injuries. No other injuries were reported in this crash.