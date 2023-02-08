Tasty pizza in a heart shape with mushrooms, salami, pepperoni, olives, corn . The top view

ST. LOUIS — Thursday, February 9, 2023, is National Pizza Day. It’s a day to relax with a slice of the world’s most famous meal.

The Romans created pizza by layering herbs, sauce, and cheese on placenta bread. While such early foods were pizzas, contemporary pizza wasn’t invented until the 18th century.

Some Naples, Italy, residents started making flatbread dishes with garlic, basil, cheese, and tomatoes. Italian immigrants brought this cuisine to America in the 19th century.

However, it didn’t become popular until World War II veterans brought it home after trying it in Italy. This is when America’s pizza market exploded.

Here is where you can get pizza deals for National Pizza Day:

7-Eleven

7-Eleven and Stripes will offer 7Rewards members a whole cheese or pepperoni pizza for $7 on National Pizza Day. This offer is also available for delivery through the 7NOW app.

Bar Louie

Better than pizza? Half-price pizza! Bar Louie will discount flatbreads by 50% during happy hour on National Pizza Day.

BRAVO! Italian Kitchen

BRAVO! Italian Kitchen will offer its flatbreads for 50% off to E-Club members on February 9.

Brio Italian Grille

On February 9, stop by Brio for 50% off flatbreads for E-club members.

Buca di Beppo

Pizza lovers have added reason to stop by Buca di Beppo on February 9, because they will enjoy pizza for 50% off if they are E-club members.

El Torito

Try a free Mexican-style pizza! Mexican Pizza is made with a crispy tortilla with black beans and jack cheese and topped with pico de gallo, cilantro, red onion, cotija cheese, and jalapeños. Use code Pizza Day to enjoy one free pizza per table with any entrée purchase.

Jet’s Pizza

This chain will be doing 15% off full orders on National Pizza Day when ordered via their text function.

Sam’s Club

On February 9, Sam’s Club is offering $1 off its handmade Member’s Mark 16” pizza at club cafés across the US. The pizza will only be $7.98 ($1 off the original $8.98 price) from February 9 through February 12.

Rock & Brews St. Louis

On National Pizza Day, Feb 9, 2023, all individual Size Pizzas are bought one get one 50% off.

STL City Pizza

Frozen St. Louis Style Pizza Celebrate National Pizza Day on February 9th and get 20% off today through Feb. 9th on any order. Use Promo Code: PIZZADAY. Remember: order five or more pizzas and get a NEW FREE 9” Margherita Pizza.

Pizzeoli Wood-Fired Pizza

On Thursday, enjoy a wood-fired pizza from Pizzeoli for half off, but for dine-in only.