ST. LOUIS – It’s move-in day for first-year students at St. Louis University.

The freshmen students will move into their residence halls Thursday and Friday. Returning students will be back on Sunday.

The class of 26 comes from 42 states and 34 foreign countries. Look for traffic delays around the SLU campus for the next two days.

Laclede Avenue will be closed between Vandeventer and Grand. There will also be no westbound traffic between Spring and Grand Avenues this Thursday.