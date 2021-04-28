Move to cut SLMPD police staffing is ‘misguided’ says Ethical Society of Police

ST. LOUIS– The Ethical Society of Police is responding to Mayor Tishaura Jones’ proposed budget that includes filling police officer vacancies with other professionals.

Top city leaders will be meeting Thursday to address the proposed budget.

Mayor Jones‘s office says she supports filling police officer vacancies with a range of other professionals, including social workers, counselors, and mental health professionals.

The Ethical Society of Police (ESOP) released a statement, saying any measure that does not include adequate police staffing is misguided. You can read the entire statement below:

St. Louis City has a ‘right now problem’ relative to violent crime, so any measure that does not include adequate police staffing is misguided. The imbalance between the number of calls for service in the busiest districts to the number of officers assigned leaves little time for proactive patrols and community building.

The issues that we face within the city are multifaceted and can’t be solved by the police department alone. The problem solving process requires active participation from our city’s leadership to include the police chief, circuit attorney, public safety director, mayor, and citizens alike. Therefore, budgetary expenditures should be based on input from various perspectives, be data driven and transparent. We strongly support alternative response measures that include mental health professionals and social service programs as part of the necessary, long-term solution. However, positive gains will be difficult to realize if police are unable to switch from being simply responsive to being proactive. To do so requires proper staffing so officers aren’t stacking calls for service. Hopefully, with the influx of $500 million in federal aid, city officials can figure out how to do all of the above. ESOP Statement