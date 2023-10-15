ST. LOUIS – If you ever find yourself with a free day, consider checking out these St. Louis-featured movies. Some are cheesy, some are romantic, but all of them showcase recognizable St. Louis locations on the big screen.
- White Palace: Glen Savan, a native of St. Louis, wrote the book “The White Castle,” on which this movie is based. Savan even makes an appearance in the film as an extra, playing a disgruntled customer.
- King of the Hill: Based on A.E. Hotchner’s memoir of his childhood in St. Louis during the Great Depression, this movie follows a boy’s life in the city.
- The Black Hole is a movie about a scientific experiment gone wrong and the mayhem a mysterious creature wreaked in St. Louis.
- Escape from New York: While filmed in St. Louis, the movie is set in 1997, when the U.S. president crashes into Manhattan, now a giant maximum-security prison. A convicted bank robber is sent in to rescue him.
- Up in the Air: George Clooney was in St. Louis during the creation of this film. The story follows Ryan Bingham, who enjoys a life on the road but faces changes when a potential love interest and a new business model threaten his lifestyle.
- Planes, Trains, and Automobiles: One of the few Thanksgiving movies, this film features an unlikely friendship taking a drive through St. Louis, with the iconic Arch in the background.
- Gone Girl: Featuring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike, this psychological thriller revolves around a man whose wife goes missing and was filmed in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
- The Great St. Louis Bank Robbery: This movie, filmed in St. Louis, features notable names like Steve McQueen and focuses on a robbery in the city.
- National Lampoon’s Vacation: The Griswold family’s vacation takes unexpected turns in this 1983 classic, including passing through St. Louis and catching a glimpse of the Arch.
- Manhunter (1986): Based on the Red Dragon books but not part of the Hannibal Lecter series, this movie includes a scene at St. Louis Lambert Airport.
- The Empty Man: This movie has scenes on both sides of the river as an ex-cop encounters kids attempting to summon a demon during a missing person’s case.
- The Exorcist: The 1973 film was partially inspired by a family with close ties to St. Louis. The child that inspired the movie, Ronald Hunkler, grew up to work at NASA.
- The Ghost Who Walks: Created by a director who grew up in St. Louis, this movie features a scene on Locust Street.
- Larger Than Life: Starring Bill Murray, this film includes scenes on either side of the river.
Random Fact: In the 1960s Batman series, the map of Gotham City in the Batcave is actually a map of St. Louis. Additionally, there is a long list of movies that were filmed in St. Louis.