ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – As spring moves along with warmer temperatures and sporadic storms, your grass might be growing faster than usual.

Many St. Louis-area homeowners might start mowing their lawns on a weekly basis, or perhaps several times a week. There are different methods for getting the job done, but there’s one common courtesy mowers should remember every time.

Local authorities are warning people mowing yards to not direct or blow grass clippings into streets. If it happens, mowers are advised to clean up the mess as soon as possible.

This is encouraged largely due to safety reasons. Grass clippings and leaves in the street oftentimes present risks for motorcyclists and bicyclists.

The Woodson Terrace Police Department says grass clippings mostly consist of water and act like a sheet of ice in the middle of summer, which could lead to some unexpected wipeouts and fatal encounters.

Four years ago, in Illinois, a woman riding a motorcycle died from a situation involving grass clippings. Two years later, one man was fatally shot in St. Louis County after a dispute over grass clippings, raising further attention to mowing practices.

There are also some environmental concerns in leaving behind grassing clippings. When it rains, they might end up in rivers and streams, leading to pollution buildup. Also, loose grass clippings can also cause problems for drainage and sewer systems.

St. Louis County officials recommend the following guidance with grass clippings:

Grasscycle: Leave grass clippings on your lawn after mowing, which should decompose quickly

Yard Waste Drop Off: Place grass clippings into yard waste bags and bring it to one of four compost facilities in St. Louis County

Create a backyard compost pile

Also, make sure to check with your local municipality for yard waste pickup days.