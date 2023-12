ST. LOUIS – Another fire overnight damaged a closed restaurant in downtown St. Louis.

That was at ‘Mr. Curry’s’ restaurant on Olive Street, near North 6th Street. It’s been closed for some time for building renovations and COVID.

Firefighters believe that homeless people broke in and started a fire to keep warm. No one was inside when the firefighters arrived.

