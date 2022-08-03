ST. LOUIS – After assisting with two rounds of heavy rain and flash flooding last week, crews from the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District are preparing for the next round of rain and storms Wednesday afternoon.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected through the late-evening hours of Wednesday. Forecasts call for up to several inches of rain and heavy winds up to 60 miles per hour in some areas.

Sean Stone, MSD Spokesman, tells FOX2 that crews are working overtime from last week, but are prepared to respond Wednesday if severe weather intensifies.

“If the forecast is right our system is well positioned to handle this kind of rain,” said Stone.

Stone asks people to try to keep trash away from sewers so there are fewer risks of drains clogging when heavy rains form.

“The water can carry that into those storm drains. That’s when were going to have more issues,” said Stone. “So if you see trash, pick it up.”

The MSD customer service center is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week for anyone in need of assistance. That number is 314-768-6260 for anyone seeking assistance.