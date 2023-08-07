ST. LOUIS – MSD is hosting its last public hearing to talk about plans to raise sewer rates across the St. Louis metro area.

The utility company wants to spend more than one and a half billion dollars on construction and related work for wastewater services. To pay for the work, the agency proposes a combination of rate increases and issuing $750 million in voter-approved debt funding.

If voters approve the rate hike request, the average bill for a single-family household will go from $57to $75 starting next July. The final meeting is Monday at 9:00 a.m. at the MSD headquarters in downtown St. Louis.