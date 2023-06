ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – MSD is hosting another public hearing Thursday on plans to raise sewer rates across the St. Louis metro area.

MSD wants to spend nearly $1.65 billion to improve the system. They want voters to approve a $750 million bond issue. They’re also asking for a rate hike, which could nearly double the average monthly bill.

Thursday night’s meeting is at 6:00 p.m. at Brentwood City Hall.