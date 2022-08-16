ST. LOUIS – The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District is launching a new clean water initiative in an effort to improve water quality around the St. Louis area.

The initiative, known as the Clean Water Pledge, will connect with residents and help them learn how their actions affect water quality, according to a news release from MSD. The agency is hopeful people make a pledge to protect their water systems.

“Polluted or contaminated water sources are one of the greatest threats to public health and safety,” says Jay Hoskins, MSD Project Clear’s chief environmental engineer. “Everyone needs to understand how their actions directly affect water quality.”

MSD says there are five things people around St. Louis can do to help protect the water environment:

Keeping FOG (fats, oils, and grease) out of the sewer system

Properly disposing of household chemicals

Not littering

Always picking up after our pets

Reducing salt and chemical de-icer use during the winter

“MSD Project Clear is dedicated to its mission of protecting the public’s health, safety, and the water environment. But we need everyone’s help,” said Hoskins. “These are five small things that cost no money, and take very little effort, yet can have a profound effect on the world around us.”

The Clean Water Pledge kicks off this month with MSD being featured on the nationally syndicated “Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid,” and a PSA campaign encouraging everyone in the St. Louis region to make a pledge for clean water.