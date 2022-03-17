ST. LOUIS – Lump sum payments of up to $750 available for eligible applicants.

More help has arrived for Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District (MSD Project Clear or

MSDPC) customers, who are struggling to keep up with their bills.

Starting this month, Missourians are eligible for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). Anyone who meets the criteria can get up to $750 (per Federal fiscal year) in assistance for water and wastewater bills.



You may be eligible for LIHWAP funds if:

• you are responsible for paying a water or sewer bill

• all household members are U.S. citizens (or have been legally admitted for permanent residence)

• you have $3,000 or less in your bank accounts and retirement and investment accounts

• meet the income guidelines listed below



Household Size Monthly Income

1 $0 – $2,211

2 $0 – $2,891

3 $0 – $3,571

4 $0 – $4,252

5 $0 – $4,932

6 $0 – $5,612

7 $0 – $5,740

8 $0 – $5,868

If all household members currently qualify for TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) or SNAP

(Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, you are automatically eligible for LIHWAP, but you

must still apply for the program to get the benefit. Anyone can request an application online at www.mydss.mo.gov/utility-assistance or by calling 855-373-4636.

MSDPC customers in the City of St. Louis can also submit applications to The Urban League of

Metropolitan St. Louis, while MSDPC customers in St. Louis County can submit applications to The

Community Action Agency of St. Louis County. Customers must provide documentation of current or

delinquent water and wastewater bills at application time to be eligible for assistance with both.



Additional details on the program, eligibility, answers to frequently asked questions, and the local

agencies that will process applications can be found online at msdprojectclear.org/LIHWAP.

LIHWAP is one of three utility assistance programs currently available to MSDPC customers. Renters are

eligible for help under the State Assistance for Housing Relief (SAFHR) fund. Low-income, elderly, and

disabled customers are eligible for rate reductions under MSDPC’s Customer Assistance Program (CAP).



MSD Project Clear (MSDPC) is two utilities in one – responsible for nearly

10,000 miles of public wastewater and stormwater sewer systems in the St. Louis region. MSDPC is

investing billions of dollars over a generation to improve water quality and minimize wastewater and

stormwater issues by monitoring regulatory compliance, planning, designing, and building community

rainscaping, system improvements, and an ambitious program of maintenance and repair.