ST. LOUIS — MSD has clear plans to upgrade its wastewater treatment plants. Customers will pay for part of the 900 million-dollar project. Incinerators at the Bissel and Lemay wastewater treatment plants are about 50 years old and can no longer keep up with state and federal emissions regulations. Project Clear says those incinerators need the new upgrade in order to reduce carbon emissions from landfills and trucks. Officials say the new upgrades reduce emissions by 70 percent. Construction on a new plant should start by the end of the year.

