SMITHVILLE, Mo. – A driver backed into a toddler and killed her while backing out of a parking spot in western Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a three-year-old girl died in the collision. It happened around 11 p.m. on Jolisa Court in Smithville, Missouri in the Kansas City region.

Investigators say a 33-year-old woman was backing out of her 2014 Ford F150 when she struck the child. The baby was rushed to the North Kansas City Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

MSHP Troop A, which covers most of the Kansas City region, is investigating the crash. Additional details are limited at this time.