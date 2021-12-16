MSHP trooper who was shot recovering after eye surgery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper who was shot on Friday is back home and recovering after undergoing surgery on Wednesday.

MSHP officials said Justin Jackman shot Trooper Colton Beck in the face, giving him an injury to his right eye.

“He has puncture and laceration wounds to his face, but the most serious injury was to his right eye, which the doctors were unable to repair or save, so they had to remove that,” said Sgt. Mike McClure with MSHP.

McClure said Beck has been a trooper for just over six years.

He said last Friday in south Springfield, Beck tried to pull over Justin Jackman for not yielding.

Instead, Jackman drove off the road and ended up shooting Beck in the face.

“We are extremely grateful that he’s upright,” McClure said. “He’s able to call us, text us, come visit us, in between procedures. As severe and as serious and as egregious as this is, it could have been a lot worse.”

Trooper Beck’s sister-in-law, Madi Snyder, tells OzarksFirst they are praising God that Beck is safe and at home with his wife and kids.

She said Beck is a person who would give you the shirt off his back, and he’s the trooper you want on your side.

McClure said when something like this happens, the priority is making sure troopers get the care they need.

“Being that he’s young, this is something that Colton has wanted to do most of his life,” McClure said. “This has become his life, second or third to his family and his faith. This is something he has grabbed hold of with both hands and does an outstanding job.”

Jackman was arrested and charged. McClure said they’re looking forward to the day Trooper Beck can come back to work.