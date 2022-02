ST. LOUIS — A Missouri State Highway Patrol vehicle was struck by another vehicle in St. Louis Saturday morning.

Troopers were on the ramp of westbound I-70 to southbound I-270 where a crash was blocking the ramp. A trooper was in his patrol car and was struck by another vehicle. There were no serious injuries and everyone remained on the scene, according to MSHP Cpl. Logan Bolton.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.