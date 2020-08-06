MSHSAA reverses decision allowing schools starting Fall semester virtually to participate in school activities



CREVE COEUR, Mo. – Just two days ago schools were wondering if after school activities in the Fall would be canceled for good. The Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) released a statement on Wednesday giving all schools the option to participate whether they offer in-school learning or not.

The MSHSAA Board of Directors has decided to allow member schools who are beginning the school year virtually to participate in all interscholastic activities.

“There was a much different picture being painted on the start of school for the Fall in June then what is being painted right now,” said MSHSAA’s Communications Director Jason West. “Some health officials were actually saying it might be better for students who are participating virtually in the classroom to also be able to participate because they’re kind of self-quarantining during the day instead of being in a classroom environment all day where they may have other possible exposures in the classroom.”

Though MSHSAA is giving schools the green light, the final decision to allow students to participate in activities and events ultimately lies in the hands of each individual district.

“There are some schools that do have existing policies that if you’re not attending in person learning then you’re not able to participate or represent the school in interscholastic activities,” West said.

This decision leaves many students and coaches hopeful. MSHSAA is encouraging schools to work closely with their local health and government officials to make the best decision for their students.

Youth sports in St. Louis County will be allowed to move into Phase 2 starting next Monday. Phase 2 will allow high school sports teams to begin pre-season practices with up to 20 athletes able to gather at a time for high contact sports like football, volleyball, and soccer. Games and scrimmages are still not allowed in Phase 2 and masks for both coaches and players and required.