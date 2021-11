COLUMBIA, Mo. – Dr. Alex Garza was the face of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force briefings, and today he will be honored by his alma mater.

Garza led the task force until July. He’s now deployed in Kuwait with the US Army Reserve. He graduated from the University of Missouri School of Medicine in 1996.

Garza is one of the recipients of the 2021 faculty-alumni awards. The school will present those awards on Friday.