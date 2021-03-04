MU Health Care opens vaccine appointment schedule to anyone eligible, filling extra slots

COLUMBIA, Mo. ― MU Health Care announced Thursday morning they wanted to fill hundreds of vaccine appointment slots this week by opening their schedule to anyone who met current eligibility requirements. By the afternoon, all of the slots were filled.

MU Health Care said they had extra appointment slots available because they were able to successfully shrink the numbers of eligible unvaccinated individuals while receiving an increasing supply of vaccine doses.

Those eligible under Missouri’s current tier (Tier 2) could sign up for an appointment.

MU Health Care’s vaccination site is at the Walsworth Family Columns Club at MU’s football stadium.

Slots were available by appointment only for Friday, March 5 through Sunday, March 7.