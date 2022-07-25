ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A frontal boundary will be wavering over our area for the next few days bringing multiple chances of showers and storms. The rain is welcome by most people. Missouri’s governor issued a drought alert last week for half of the state following dry conditions and high temperatures. About 75% of the state is in a drought and more than 30% is in a severe drought.

This first round started late Sunday into early Monday and brought a lot of rain to southern portions of the region. Showers have really fizzled as they approach St. Louis but we could see a few spotty showers this afternoon. Highs today are only in the low 80s today with mostly cloudy skies.

Overnight, a complex of storms will impact northeast Missouri into west central Illinois. Areas of heavy rain will be possible in our northern counties, leading to a flash flooding threat. The axis of heaviest rain looks to stay well north of St. Louis, but hopefully here in the metropolitan area, we can at least pick up a few downpours overnight into Tuesday morning. After the morning rain ends, Tuesday looks mostly dry and warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

Rain chances increase again overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Waves of rain continue through Thursday but exact timing and location are not yet clear.

Highs this week stay in the 80s for the most part. By Friday the rain chances look to shift a bit further south allowing for a mostly dry forecast Friday into Saturday.