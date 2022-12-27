ST. LOUIS – Nearly a week ago, we were warning you about an oncoming Arctic blast that would see temperatures plummet below zero, coupled with dangerously high winds.

Over the next couple of days, temperatures will flip from well-below normal to well-above normal. Highs will reach the low 50s on Wednesday, and close to 60° by Thursday.

The next weather system coming our way will be rain, with a good chance of showers on Thursday evening. We’re likely to see periods of light rain on Friday and Saturday.

This above normal and somewhat unsettling weather will persist for much of next week as well, as the St. Louis region thaws.