ST. LOUIS – The multi-agency resource center in Florissant is closed Wednesday due to severe weather.

The American Red Cross along with federal, state, and local organizations, non-profits, and faith-based groups are part of MARC to provide aid to Missouri residents impacted by the flood.

Other multi-agency resource centers scheduled this week:

Thursday, August 4

Centennial Commons

7210 Olive Blvd. | University City, MO 63130

3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, August 5

Friendly Temple

5515 Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. | St. Louis, MO 63130

3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

On Saturday, August 6 will be at Friendly Temple from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.