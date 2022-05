ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A multi-car crash shut down a part of I-70 in St. Charles early Tuesday morning.

At about 1 a.m., four vehicles were involved in a wreck in the westbound lanes of I-70 at Zumbehl Road. The crash forced westbound traffic on the interstate to shut down for about 1.5 hours.

It’s unknown at this time if anyone was injured.

