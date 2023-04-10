ST. LOUIS — Two multi-car crashes are causing major traffic troubles on I-270 Monday morning. The first crash, involving four cars, has occurred on I-270 northbound north of 44, while the second crash, involving six cars in a fender-bender chain reaction, has taken place just south of I-44 on 270.

Check FOX 2’s traffic map for real-time updates.

The backups resulting from the crashes have extended for more than six miles, and drivers are advised to seek alternate routes to avoid stop-and-go traffic. Those heading north can take 141 or Lindbergh as alternative routes.

Authorities have not yet provided information on injuries resulting from the crashes. Motorists are advised to exercise caution and patience while navigating through the affected area.