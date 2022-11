ST. LOUIS – Thomas Rhett will be stopping in 40 cities next summer on his “Home Team” tour. The tour will make a stop at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on May 20, 2023.

Through the Citi Entertainment program, the public will have access to tickets beginning on Friday, November 11 at 10:00 a.m. at ThomasRhett.com.

FOX 2 will be giving away tickets every day next week.