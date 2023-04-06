GLENALLEN, Mo. – Bulldozers were clearing debris through tornado-damaged communities in Glenallen and Marble Hill on Thursday.

A deadly twister roared through parts of Bollinger County during the early morning hours on Wednesday.

“It’s by far one of the worst tornadoes I’ve ever seen,” said Joe Westervelt, a Glenallen resident.

Wind speed peaked at an estimated 130 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. Nearly 100 homes were either damaged or destroyed.

“It’s the most scared I’ve ever been in my life,” said Chris Masters. “I just prayed to God. When it was over, my kid and my wife were still with me.”

The tornado took five lives. The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office asked for prayers for the victims’ families and all those affected by the tornado.

The victims were identified as 37-year-old Jimmy Skaggs, 57-year-old Susan Sullivan, 16-year-old Destinee Keonig, 62-year-old Glenn Burks, and 18-year-old Michael McCoy.

The American Red Cross has established a shelter at Marble Hill Baptist Church and is providing meals.

“Even if they’re not staying overnight, they’re able to come here and get a cup of coffee and just kind of have a place to relax for a little bit,” said Amanda Smith, executive director for the Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas Chapter of the American Red Cross.

The Salvation Army also partnered with a church to provide shelter and meals. Leaders from both agencies said financial contributions are the best way to help residents.

“We can hear from emergency managers and the local community what their needs are, and with those funds, we’re able to provide what they need,” said Gretchen Luke, emergency disaster services deputy division director for the Midland Division of the Salvation Army.

Donnie Vaughn, a volunteer with Dimension Church in Dexter, was handing out meals in Glenallen on Thursday. He said providing relief is a way to let residents know they will not face recovery efforts alone.

“The sun will shine again,” Vaughn said. “It may look hopeless right now, but there’s hope.”

“We’re a pretty, pretty tough people in general,” said Joe Westervelt.

He was unable to sleep in his home because of the damage.

“Chin up. Don’t give up,” Westervelt said.

Masters echoes those sentiments.

“We’ll stick together, and we will get through it,” he said.