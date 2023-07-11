JENNINGS, Mo. – It is a case of thieves targeting the most vulnerable in Jennings by breaking into cars at the same senior apartment building again and again.

The victims said it feels like nothing’s being done about it. They’re praying for help after multiple break-ins three times within six weeks at the River Roads Manor apartments.

The St. Louis County police reported that nine cars were hit on Monday, July 10. Previously, six cars were hit twelve days earlier and another six cars about four weeks before that.

“When I came out and saw all the windows broken, my heart sank, and I’m like, ‘Not again!’” said Natalie Redmond.

She’d been a previous victim, but not this last time.

“I had to come see for myself because I just couldn’t believe — it was just two weeks ago!” said Marion Stitts.

She’s been a victim all three times and had her catalytic converter stolen at River Roads Manor in an earlier incident. Given her fixed income, she may not be able to pay for another new window.

“I’m not rich. I’m not born with no silver spoon in my mouth. My pocket’s not full of dollars,” Stitts said.

“I’m out $1,000 already out of my pocket. All I’ve got is a social security check. $1,000 hit me hard,” Redmond said.

Unfortunately, multiple individuals have resorted to using plastic garbage bags to cover their shattered windows.

Officers did try to stop suspect vehicles in the past two incidents, but the drivers did not pull over, police said. The property crimes did not fall under the St. Louis County police pursuit policy.

Close to 100 residents are calling for security upgrades. Redmond has formed a tenant council, which management will not recognize.

There are signs posted warning that the property is under video surveillance. However, residents said multiple cameras no longer work.

“Management needs to put cameras on the property,” Redmond said. “Management needs to give us an armed guard or some kind of security guard at night to protect our property.”

A spokeswoman for Dominium Inc., which owns River Roads Manor, emailed FOX 2 the following statement in response to potential security upgrades:

We empathize with our residents whose vehicles have been vandalized over the past few weeks. Unfortunately, these types of incidents have been happening at other properties in the surrounding area as well as ours. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement as they continue to conduct their investigation. While we do have a couple of video cameras that are not working, the remainder of them are operational, and we are working to obtain video footage to provide to law enforcement. We are also in the process of repairing and upgrading our video equipment. We will continue working together to keep our community a better place to live while providing much-needed affordable housing for the many residents of Missouri and elsewhere who desperately need it.