ST. LOUIS — Last night, there were multiple car accidents in Webster Groves and St. Louis, Missouri, that killed at least one person and hurt at least one other.

The first accident occurred on Elm Avenue and Interstate 44, where a collision between a car and a semi-truck resulted in the death of one individual, whose identity has yet to be released by police. Despite the fatal outcome, the section of I-44 where the accident took place has since reopened.

In another early morning accident, a car crashed on I-64 eastbound at South Kingshighway, leaving one individual injured. The car came to rest in the grass just off the freeway shoulder, sustaining severe damage.

A third accident occurred at Union and Bircher, near I-70, involving two cars. However, there have been no reports of any injuries in this incident.