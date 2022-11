ST. LOUIS — Because of the winter weather, two overturned tractor-trailers caused a big accident in Collinsville that has stopped traffic.

The wreck is on westbound Interstates 55 and 70. Fox 2’s Andy Banker saw the pileup firsthand. At least three tractor-trailers were involved in a crash with several other cars.

If crossing bridges and elevated roads, slow down, drive carefully, and watch out for weather hazards.