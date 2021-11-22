Multiple catalytic converters stolen from business off Hampton Avenue

ST. LOUIS – More catalytic converters have been stolen from vehicles.

The incident happened early Monday morning at the National Electrical Contracting Company on Pierce Avenue off of Hampton. The thefts are believed to have happened inside the gated parking lot of the business.

Police got the call at about 12:30 a.m Authorities at the scene said it’s unclear how many catalytic converters were stolen but there may have been several. FOX 2 saw one catalytic converter on the ground. It was apparently left behind by the thieves.

One officer suffered a minor hand injury at the scene. It is unknown at this time how that happened. The thieves were able to get away.

FOX 2 spoke to the owner’s brother Monday morning. He said he is still trying to assess what has happened and how many catalytic converters may have been stolen.

As this investigation unfolds, we are learning about a major bust in southwest Missouri involving catalytic converters, guns, and cash. Police recovered nearly 190 catalytic converters, 67 weapons, and $125,000 in cash during a raid in Rogersville, Missouri. That is east of Springfield. The seizure apparently happened last month, but we are just now learning about it through recently released court documents.

Catalytic converter thefts are a growing problem in many areas including the St. Louis region. St. Louis County Police recently said catalytic converter thefts are up dramatically in the county. Thieves steal catalytic converters for the precious metals they contain which can then be sold for cash.