ST. LOUIS – A historic church in Soulard burned overnight.

Bethlehem Mission Church on the Gravois and Allen Avenues is pretty damaged here Wednesday morning, but the fire chief says structurally it’s okay. However, the inside is heavily damaged.

It started around 10:30 p.m. There was heavy smoke when crews arrived. People who live on this block were shocked to see all the smoke billowing out of the historic building. As soon as the first crews arrived, the chief said they went in, which allowed more air to get inside, and then the fire really took off – leading to more crews arriving to help.

In total, it took about 60 firefighters to get the fire under control. They were working with three ladder trucks and one deck gun. The building is three stories, and there’s a lot of wood inside.

Chief Dennis Jenkerson shared that the fire was heaviest on the first and second floors., and there’s a parsonage attached on the other side of the church. It might’ve once been used to house clergy there, but Wednesday morning we’re learning the old church building is being re-used as an art center by the current owner, and people were working in there Tuesday and may have had an issue with some chemicals:

“The church has to be reused,” Jenkerson said. “it’s like an arts center right now. so, they were in there doing some work earlier today, and we think they might have had an issue with some chemicals.”

The fire chief says he’s spoken with the owner of the building, and as investigators work to determine an exact cause of this fire. They don’t think it’s suspicious. No one was hurt.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.