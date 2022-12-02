ST. LOUIS – A teenager linked to a series of smash-and-grab crimes now faces criminal charges.

St. Louis City prosecutors have charged Zavion McGee, 18, with multiple felonies. The slate of charges includes two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree property damage, one count of stealing over $750 and one count of stealing a controlled subtance.

Investigators are still working to determine additional charges for McGee in St. Louis City and County. McGee is currently jailed wihtout bond.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged McGee earlier this week with charges of burglary, stealing, and property damage.

Related coverage: Police: Sweatshirt, cellphone keys in capturing alleged serial burglar; Police believe they have St. Louis smash-and-grab ringleader.