WENTZVILLE, Mo. – A multi-agency resource center or MARC included federal, state, and local groups working together to give aid and help Missouri families impacted by the flood.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced Monday that FEMA will participate in joint preliminary damage assessments for flood victims. The floor damage assessments took place Tuesday afternoon in Wentzville at Element Church.

“It was kind of emotional watching the semi’s pulling in this morning with the food and relief supplies,” said Mary Henderson, Community Director of Element Church. “It’s really funny if you ever question what you’re doing, this was one of those where it was like, ‘Yes this is why we’re doing what we’re doing.’”

Among the groups, that came to Element Church to assist with immediate relief to families, and communities are the Emergency Human Services Team which is a part of the Missouri State of Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Missouri Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, Governor’s Faith-Based and Community Service Partnership Disaster Recovery, St. Louis and St. Charles community organizations, and state and local volunteers.

“Some of the agencies provide financial assistance,” said Debi Meeds, American Red Cross Volunteer, and MARC Manager. “People have lost different things. We have the state departments so people can sign up for that. We have just a lot, and around the back, the St. Louis Area Food Bank is providing food boxes.”

Other multi-agency resource centers being held this week are John F. Kennedy Community Center in Florissant on Wednesday, Centennial Commons in UniversitY City Thursday, and Friday will be held in St. Louis city, the location to be determined.

The American Red Cross shelter is open for displaced survivors at St. Vincent Community Center, 7335 St. Charles Rock Rd, St. Louis, MO 63133.