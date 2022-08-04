MADISON COUNTY, Mo. – Multiple people were rescued from flood waters Thursday morning in Madison County, Missouri.

Water was getting into residences along Saline Creek in Fredericktown. The Little St. Francis River in Fredericktown is nearly over its flood stage.

The Fredericktown Fire Department said they’ve “been handling a high number of calls beginning at roughly 3 a.m.” due to the thunderstorms and flash flooding. The Holmes Subdivision as well as with homes and businesses along Saline Creek and a creek along South Mine La Motte.

The department said 21 people were rescued from floodwaters. No injuries have been reported.

