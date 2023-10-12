ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities are investigating a murder early Thursday morning in Pine Lawn after one person was shot and killed.

The North County Police Cooperative is the police agency leading the investigation. The police haven’t confirmed much yet, but there was a sizable police presence at the shooting scene for some time.

This all unfolded sometime around 1:00 a.m. on Jennings Station Road south of I-70, near the intersection with Reichmann Avenue. Authorities told FOX 2 that a man in his 20s was shot on Jennings Station Road. The victim then ran and collapsed in the backyard of a nearby home on Rosewood.

There are multiple evidence markers at the scene and a medical examiner there as well. The evidence markers typically indicate shell casings. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police revealed that as they were investigating the shooting, multiple people started showing up at the scene, leading to a confrontation of some sort with the authorities. An officer in need of aid called, prompting a large response from many officers in multiple departments.

We have not heard of any officers being hurt.

Investigators shared that at this point they have no suspects in the case. We’re told detectives will return to the area Thursday morning, canvassing the neighborhood looking for any clues. You are urged to call the police if you have any information.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.