ST. LOUIS – Soldan High School along with several others in the Saint Louis Public School District were damaged in this week’s flash floods.

Just four weeks before school is supposed to start, Soldan High School suffered significant flooding. SLPS said their operations team is working hard to ensure it will be ready ahead of the first day of school.

“This is a strong reminder of the need for infrastructure upgrades and repairs in these historic buildings,” SLPS said.

If Prop S is approved on August 2, the schools with roofing and plumbing issues would get on the list to receive repairs.