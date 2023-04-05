ST. LOUIS – Students in several school districts across the St. Louis area are doing walk-out demonstrations Wednesday.

Administrators at Maplewood-Richmond Heights Middle and High School confirm students will be holding a walk-out on their athletic fields. It will include a tribute and moment of silence for the victims of the Nashville school shooting. These will be happening at numerous schools across the nation at noon Wednesday in their respective time zones.

The walkout is being called a coordinated show of solidarity. After the recent school shooting in Nashville, several students approached school leaders at the Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District, saying “we need to do something.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They created what the school principal is calling a “solid plan.” Which involves a display of gun violence statistics, a family tribute, a moment of silence, and a call to action by lawmakers.



Earlier this week, Tennessee’s Republican Governor Bill Lee pushed to make all schools safer following last week’s tragedy at Covenant School in Nashville. Six people, including three children, were killed.

Lee unveiled a proposal to provide millions of dollars to tighten security, mainly by placing armed school resource officers at every single school in the state. The plan would not only cover all Tennessee public schools, but it would also make funding available for private schools to hire armed guards.

It would also boost mental health resources, but this still needs approval from the state legislature.

Nashville police investigating the Covenant school shooting shared that the 28-year-old shooter Audrey Hale fired a total of 152 rounds before being killed by police

Ladue Middle School students will also be participating in the national walkout against gun violence. The ‘Students Demand Action’ group say that students deserve more than thoughts and prayers after so many school shootings. Their walkout also begins at noon.