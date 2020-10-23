Multiple teens arrested, involved in organized auto theft ring

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Multiple teens were arrested Friday for being involved in car thefts and larceny.

The Manchester Police Department said multiple “west county cities, experienced a rash of vehicle thefts and larcenies from vehicles” beginning in May 2020. The investigators determined “an organized group of subjects were committing these offenses.”

Carlose Murrieta, 18, has been charged with three counts of receiving stolen property. Police said Murrieta also faces 19 additional charges from other jurisdictions. He is being held on $50,000 cash only bond.

Norberto Perez, 18, has been charged with first-degree tampering. He is being held on $50,000 cash only bond.

Jae’von Renfroe, 18, has been charged with first-degree tampering and two counts of receiving stolen property. He is being held on $50,000 cash only bond.

Lorenzo Murphy, 19, has been charged with first-degree burglary, auto theft, stealing and two counts of fraud. He has been released on bond.