Muny kicks off online season

ST. LOUIS – The Muny had to cancel live on-stage performances this year due to COVID-19. So instead they are launching a 10-week virtual season.  Starting at 8:15 p.m Monday (June 15th), the Muny will air a never before seen recording of the Muny Magic at The Sheldon.  Beth Leave,l a beloved Muny favorite will kick off the season.  The same showing will be available on Thursday night as well.  Each Monday a different Muny star will perform.  The final five weeks of the season will feature an online variety show with Muny friends and family from around the world. 

