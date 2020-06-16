Muny kicks off online season

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Civil rights groups on Monday asked the Missouri Supreme Court to allow all Missourians to vote absentee without a notary because of the coronavirus.

An attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri, the Missouri NAACP and other advocacy groups made their case about the safety of in-person voting before the Supreme Court, which held arguments remotely over concerns about spreading COVID-19. A circuit court judge dismissed the groups' lawsuit last month.