Muny makes changes to 2021 season, but show will go on

ST. LOUIS – Good news for musical theatre fans! After canceling their shows in 2020 due to COVID-19, The Muny in Forest Park will be able to go forward with a shortened season this summer.

The five-show season will begin with “Smokey Joe’s Café” on July 26. It will be followed by “The Sound of Music,” “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” “On Your Feet,” and “Chicago.” “Mary Poppins” and “Sweeney Todd” will move to the 2022 season.

“We’ll be a 60% capacity which allows us to get all of our season ticket holders plus a good number of single tickets in there as well,” said Muny Managing Director Kwofe Coleman. “Three feet between our seating pods of one to six. According to CDC guidance, outdoor…full vaccinated adults outdoors will not be required to wear masks come July. We’ll have some express ingress and reduced touch, all those things to keep people safe. And at the end of the day, there will be a show on the stage and people in the seats again.”

Current season ticket holders for the 2021 season will be contacted regarding updated seating options. New subscriptions for the five-show package will begin June 21. Single tickets will become available July 5. The Muny’s famous free seats will be an option this summer, but will also be kept to 60% capacity.

Tickets can be purchased online at muny.org or by phone by calling 314-361-1900. Currently, the box office in Forest Park is closed for walk-up service.

The 2021 Muny Lineup
“Smokey Joe’s Cafe” – July 26 – August 1
“The Sound of Music” – August 3-9
“Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” – August 12-18
“On Your Feet” – August 21-27
“Chicago” – August 30 – September 5

