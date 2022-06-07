ST. LOUIS – The sounds of Broadway are just one week away from taking over Forest Park. The Muny, a historic Forest Park landmark, begins its 104th season of shows on Monday, June 13, with the jazz classic Chicago.

All of the core cast has returned from last year’s COVID-shortened production. It will be followed by Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot, Disney’s Mary Poppins, Sweeney Todd, Legally Blonde, The Color Purple, and ends with Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

In his first season as President and CEO, Kwofe Coleman is excited to bring everyone a season that has something for everyone.

“Our job, our promise is to make a lineup, or a season, that has something for everyone,” Coleman. “So, when we can get seven shows that reach to different parts of the community, reach different interest levels — get a classic, get something contemporary, something for the kids, something that will make you laugh, something that will make you cry, something that will make you dance — then we’ve done the job.”

Major renovations of the stage, the grounds, and behind-the-scenes facilities are all completed, thanks to the Muny’s successful Second Century Capital Campaign.

“Rehearsals are taking place on this state-of-the-art rehearsal platform. These lawns. The stage…the stage. The towers, the turntable, the lights. All of it. It’s amazing to be in this position where the community has said this matters enough to us that our kids, our grandkids, our great-grandkids have this here,” said Coleman.

Muny season ticket subscriptions are still available. Individual show tickets are also on sale.