Muny reopens for rescheduled 2020 season

ST. LOUIS – After almost two years, The Muny is open and the audience is gearing up for their first performance tonight.



This all comes as the mask mandate goes into effect.

The performance doesn’t start for a couple of hours, but you can already feel the excitement.

The first performance for the 2021 season is “Smoky Joe’s Cafe,” which starts at 7 p.m.

If you are coming, you don’t need to wear a mask. That’s because the show is outside. Staff does however encourage folks to wear a mask – especially those who are unvaccinated but that’s up to them.

But for all of The Muny fans, it’s a homecoming that has been long in the making.

President and CEO of The Muny Kwofe Coleman said she’s excited to have everyone back.