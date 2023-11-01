ST. LOUIS – The Muny has officially announced its seven-show lineup for the 106th season. This season comedies, romance, and magic, runns from June 17, 2024, through August 25, 2024.

The 2024 Muny Season includes the following productions:

Les Misérables (June 17–23, 2024):

Les Misérables returns to The Muny to make history once more. This celebrated mega-musical, based on Victor Hugo’s novel, holds the distinction of being Broadway’s longest-running and most beloved musical.

Dreamgirls (June 27 – July 3, 2024):

Dreamgirls takes its audience on a thrilling journey through the dynamic changes in American pop music that defined the 1960s. It tells the moving and inspirational story of an all-girl singing trio from Chicago rising from obscurity to superstardom.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid (July 8–16, 2024):

Disney’s The Little Mermaid, with its magical music by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, narrates the tale of Ariel, a young mermaid longing to leave her underwater world and become “part of your world.” Prepare for a sea of glorious songs and enchanting Muny magic.

Fiddler on the Roof (July 19–25, 2024):

Fiddler on the Roof returns to The Muny for its 11th production. This multi-award-winning show portrays the life of Tevye the milkman in the town of Anatevka in 1905. As Tevye’s daughters question traditions and a changing world surrounds him, he’s challenged to discover new ways of learning and loving.

Waitress (July 30 – August 5, 2024):

Waitress follows the story of Jenna, a waitress and skilled pie-maker who dreams of escaping her small town and rocky marriage. This heartwarming story is sure to move, uplift, and inspire.

In the Heights (August 9–15, 2024):

In the Heights delves into the dreams of Usnavi as he envisions a life beyond the neighborhood and friends who have shaped his story. With captivating choreography and unforgettable songs, this powerful and beautiful show promises to sweep you away.

Anything Goes (August 19–25, 2024):

As the S.S. American sets sail, etiquette and convention go overboard, and two unlikely pairs set off on the journey to true love.

Season ticket renewals start in November, with new subscriptions available for purchase in March 2024. Single-show tickets will be on sale in May. Muny gift cards for the 106th season are accessible online and at the Muny Box Office. For additional information, visit muny.org or call (314) 361-1900.