ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old is facing additional charges in connection with a deadly crash that killed five family members in St. Louis over the Mother’s Day weekend, according to juvenile authorities.

The teen, whose name was not released due to his age, was recently charged with five counts of second-degree murder and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was already facing one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with a motor vehicle in the second degree.

Prosecutors previously charged another suspect, 18-year-old Marshawn Stepney, with a slate of felonies as well, including second-degree murder, armed criminal action, leaving the scene of an accident, and more offenses.

Investigators said five family members died and two others suffered serious injuries after the crash on May 6 along Delmar Boulevard. The victims were T-boned in a minivan by someone driving a stolen Jeep, according to police. The driver was trying to elude police while speeding.

Police said the Jeep was stolen last month out of Herculaneum, Missouri, and associated with multiple crimes. That included hitting another car that evening, during which people in the Jeep allegedly fired several shots at another vehicle.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the driver of the stolen Jeep tried to flee police going east on Delmar. They ran over spike strips that were placed by police east of Skinker.

The strips are supposed to deflate a vehicle’s tires. They do not appear to have worked because the suspect’s vehicle traveled around two blocks before colliding with another vehicle. Police said the stolen Jeep was going 82 mph.