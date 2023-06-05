ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Murder charges have been filed just one day after a woman was found dead in her Castle Point home.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Lakiesha Holyfield, 31, with first-degree murder for the death of Debra Gipson.

According to Officer Adrian Washington, a county police spokesman, officers from the North County Precinct were called to a home in the 10500 block of Earl Drive shortly after 4:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers found Gipson’s body inside a bedroom. She was 58.

Witnesses told police detectives they found Holyfield in the home with Gipson after she’d died, Washington said.

Detectives questioned Holyfield, and claim she admitted killing Gipson. Investigators also allege Holyfield sent her father a text message saying, in part, “If I gotta fight (Gipson) is a plain homicide.”

Holyfield remains jailed on a $750,000 cash-only bond.